World Wrestling Championships: Nisha Dahiya Loses Women's 68kg Bronze Medal Bout

The 24-year-old Indian wrestler lost to former world champion Linda Morais of Canada in the bronze medal play-off.
File image of Nisha Dahiya who lost her bronze medal bout in the women's 68kg event of the World Wrestling Championship. 

(Photo: Twitter)

Indian wrestler Nisha Dahiya missed out on a World Championship medal as she lost to former world champion Linda Morais of Canada in the women's 68kg bronze play-off in Belgrade on Thursday, 15 September. 

The 24-year-old Nisha, who won a bronze in the under-23 World Championships in 65kg last year, lost to Morais who took the bronze in a victory by fall (VFA) verdict. 

Nisha made headlines last year when she was mistaken with a namesake wrestler killed in Sonipat. 

Earlier, she had advanced to the semi-finals with wins over Danute Domikaityte (victory by technical superiority; 11-0) of Lithuania, Adela Hanzlikcova (13-8) of Czech Republic and Sofiya Georgieva (victory by technical superiority; 11-0) of Bulgaria. 

But in the semi-final, she lost to Ami Ishii of Japan 4-5 in a close bout. 

Nisha's bronze play-off opponent Morais had come through the repechage round. 

Vinesh Phogat had won India's first medal in this championships with a bronze in women's 53kg on Wednesday. 
In the men's 70kg freestyle events, Naveen Malik lost to Taishi Narikuni of Japan 1-6 in 70kg though his opponent had no technical superiority. 

Deepak beat Dan Or Tsesarsky of Israel 10-0 in a victory by technical superiority but lost to Bekzod Abdurkhmonov of Uzbekistan 2-13 in his next bout in 79kg. 

In 86kg, Sanjeet Kundu was ahead for most of his opening bout against Tarzan Maisuradze of Georgia but conceded a takedown with 34 seconds remaining to suffer a 4-4 loss. 

In 125kg, Dinesh began with a qualification round 11-4 win over Catriel Pehuen Muriel of Argentina but was no match to Olympic silver medalist Geno Petriashvili of Georgia.  

