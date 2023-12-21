Brij Bhushan's Close Aide Sanjay Singh Becomes New WFI President- Who Said What

Sanjay Singh has been elected as the new WFI President.
Images: PTI/Altered by The Quint
On Thursday, 21 December, Sanjay Singh became the new Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president. A close aide of former chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, he defeated 2010 Commonwealth Games gold medallist Anita Sheoran by a landslide 40-7 margin.
Sanjay's appointment ends the tenure of Brij Bhushan, against whom allegations of sexual harassment were levied during a protest led by Indian wrestlers, including Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and Vinesh Phogat. According to Delhi Police's chargesheet, the Bhararitya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Kaiserganj faces prosecution for sexually harassing, molesting, and stalking female wrestlers.
Let's check out how everyone reacted after the results were declared:
The newly elected WFI chairman addressed the ongoing concerns in the Indian wrestling community, particularly concerning top wrestlers and said, "It is obvious to feel good because truth has won over lies".
Speaking about his future plans, Singh said, "Now we will conduct the Nationals. We have Olympics coming up, so we need to ensure another year doesn’t go to waste. I will conduct camps."
Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, ex-WFI President accused of sexual harassment by prominent Indian wrestlers, stood firm in his assertion that “dabdabad to rahega”.
"I want to give the credit of victory to the wrestlers of the country and the electors. I want to thank the government as well. The elections were done on the instructions of the Supreme Court... the Centre went ahead to make sure elections happened and a non-partisan person was chosen as president," Brij Bhushan added.
"This 'grahan' (eclipse) of 11 months on wrestling is over. Within 10 days, the landscape of wrestling will change again and we will perform in the Olympics the way people want us to," he further said.
Rio Olympics bronze medalist Sakshi Malik, who had complained about Sanjay Singh's candidature, the current president of the WFI, said she would quit wrestling if the 'right-hand man' of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh holds the position.
"We fought wholeheartedly. If the President is someone like Brij Bhushan, somebody who is his business partner and his right-hand man, then I'll quit wrestling," said Sakshi in a press conference.
Wrestler Bajrang Punia, too, expressed disappointment on Singh's election and said that he doesn't believe the daughter of the country will ever get justice.
"We had met the Sports Minister earlier, who promised us that no one with close ties with Brij Bhushan will be contesting elections. It’s unfortunate that the promise was not fulfilled," he further added.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)