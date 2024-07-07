Vinesh Phogat Wins Gold Medal in Grand Prix of Spain

In the lead-up to the Paris Olympics, India's two-time Olympian Vinesh Phogat won the gold medal in the women's 50kg category in the Grand Prix of Spain international continental wrestling championship here on Saturday. Vinesh defeated Mariia Tiumerekova – former Russian grappler now competing as an Individual Neutral Athlete – 10-5 in the final encounter to bag the yellow metal.

The 29-year-old Vinesh, who had reached Madrid after making a last-minute appeal to get her Spanish Visa which was delayed and got it only a few hours before her departure, won three bouts without much difficulty to storm into the final.