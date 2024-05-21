No Trials in Wrestling, 6 Quota Winners Will Compete in 2024 Paris Olympics: WFI

The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) will not conduct any trials to select India’s 2024 Paris Olympics contingent, the federation’s president Sanjay Singh confirmed on Tuesday (21 May). Following this announcement, the six wrestlers who had earned quotas for the Olympics will be featuring in Paris.

Previously, it was expected that national selection trials would be held to select the wrestlers who would represent India at the Olympics. However, with many wrestlers requesting the WFI to not conduct the trials, so as not to hinder their preparation, the federation has decided to send the quota winners to the event, as has been the case till 2021.