Paris Olympics: Who Are The Key Indian Athletes Absent from the Summer Games?

Pugilist Parveen Hooda, who won a bronze medal at the 2022 World Championships and secured an Olympic quota in the 57kg category through an Asian Games bronze last year, failed to comply with WADA rules by not reporting her whereabouts from April 2022 to March 2023.

"Parveen Hooda has been suspended for 22 months by the International Testing Agency (ITA) for Whereabouts Failures," the Boxing Federation of India said in a media release.