WFI 'Forgives' Vinesh Phogat, Gives Her 'One More Chance to Rectify Mistakes'

Vinesh Phogat has been 'forgiven' by the WFI after they reprimanded her on three counts of indiscipline at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
(Photo: PTI)
India's star female wrestler Vinesh Phogat has been let off with a warning by the Wrestling Federation of India after the body had provisionally suspended her following what they claimed where 'three counts of indiscipline' at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
“Even though your written reply to the show-cause notice, which you had sent to the Wrestling Federation of India office, was not satisfactory, the Wrestling Federation of India wants to give you one more chance so that you can rectify your mistakes,” WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan wrote in a letter to the wrestler, dated 24 August, 2021.
“Therefore, the Wrestling Federation of India’s disciplinary committee forgives you with a warning that if you repeat your mistakes, then the Wrestling Federation of India will be compelled to impose a lifetime ban on you,” he added.
India's Vinesh Phogat during her bout against Belarus' Vanesa Kaladzinskaya Tiako during the women's 53kg Freestyle wrestling eight final match at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
Vinesh was reprimanded by the WFI for not training with her fellow Indian wrestlers, not staying in the same area as the women wrestlers and for wearing a wrestling singlet that bore the brand of her personal sponsor and not the Indian contingent's official sponsor. While Vinesh denied the first two allegations in the reply to the WFI, sent through her lawyer, she admitted that wearing a Nike singlet was a mistake that could have been avoided.
Indian wrestlers' next outing will be the national trials on 31 August in New Delhi where the final list for the World Championships in October will be made. Vinesh is now eligible to compete in the event as she seeks redemption following a below par outing at the Tokyo Olympics where she finished out of the medal rounds.
Published: undefined