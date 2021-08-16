Vinesh Sends Reply to WFI On '3 Counts of Indiscipline', Admits Mistake On One

'Didn't Train With Indian Wrestlers'

Regarding the claim that Vinesh refused to train with the Indian women's wrestling contingent in Tokyo - her lawyer's reply states that during the first three days, Vinesh was maintaining distance from her contemporaries to ensure the Tokyo Olympics' quarantine protocols were followed. It also adds that after their quarantine period was over, Vinesh trained with Seems Bisla on 3 August and 4 August.

Her event was on 5 August.

Vinesh's training timing also had to be moved up as she was made to share the shooting team's physiotherapist, having not been allowed to travel with her own physio for the Olympics. The physio was only available after 9pm at night which would stretch the wrestler's day beyond what was her daily schedule, so she got the clearance from the national wrestling coach to train earlier, to get access to the physio during the day.

“The Athlete discussed and consulted with Mr. Kuldeep Malik for slight change in timings of her training. Mr. Malik showed full cooperation and permitted the Athlete to shift her training timings earlier than the scheduled timings from the Indian women wrestling contingent,” states Vinesh's lawyer's reply.