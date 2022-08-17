Wrestler Ravi Kumar Dahiya Headed for Russia Camp Ahead of World Championships

Home  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Sports  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Wrestling  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Wrestler Ravi Kumar Dahiya Headed for Russia Camp Ahead of World Championships

The Sports Ministry has agreed to finance the 24-year-old's travel and training in Vladikavkaz, Russia.
Tokyo Olympics silver medallist Ravi Kumar Dahiya recently won gold at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. 

(Photo: Twitter/Ravi Kumar Dahiya)

Fresh from winning a gold medal at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games, India's star wrestler Ravi Kumar Dahiya is all set for a 29-day training camp in Russia ahead of the World Championships in Serbia in a month's time.

According to a Sports Authority of India (SAI) statement, the 24-year-old Tokyo Olympics silver medallist is headed to Vladikavkaz with his coach Arun Kumar, sparring partner Sahil and physiotherapist Munish Kumar on Wednesday night.

"The travel, visa, board and lodging cost of all four would be covered under TOPS," the SAI stated.

The 2019 World Championship bronze medallist had trained in Bulgaria besides competitive exposure in Turkey and Mongolia ahead of the CWG.

The World Championships is slated at Belgrade from September 10-18.

