Wrestling Wrap: Ravi Kumar Dahiya Wins Silver, Vinesh & Deepak Falter

At the Makuhari Messe hall, Dahiya began the final cautiously as he was aware of Uguev's strength and tried to assess how ready his opponent was before launching his attack. However, Uguev was strong in his defence and turned the tables on the Indian, and claimed two points.

With the bench encouraging Dahiya, a bronze-medallist in the World Championships, and gold medallist in the Asian Championships, to match th' ROC wrestler's pace, the Indian grappler dipped further to find a hold and turn Uguev around for his first takedown.

But Uguev was quick to turn around and return the favour as they headed into the break with the reigning world champion leading 4-2.

Though Uguev seemed visibly tired in the seco'd period, he didn't allow Ravi Dahiya a clear opening to make a move. Ravi himself was quite tired but made a last-ditch effort.

With the clock running down, the Indian wrestler went for the kill and scored two points. But Uguev was quick to counter-attack and bagged three points to win the bout.