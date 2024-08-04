Wrestler Nisha Dahiya Wanted To Be the Son Dad Never Had. She's at Olympics Now.

I was handed a suspension in 2017. I was very young, with no idea about NADA’s guidelines. These days you’ll see plenty of classes being organised to raise awareness of which substances are allowed and which are not, so even the juniors are also well-informed. But this was not the case back in my day. I saw a couple of my friends taking something and just thought of joining them. I did not know it would lead to a doping violation. Even when the tests were carried out, I had no clue what lay ahead. It was my first doping test so I was actually excited about it. I went there with full swagger. But to my surprise, I received a letter saying I was suspended, and that ruined two years of my career.

Nisha Dahiya