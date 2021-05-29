No Relief for Sushil Kumar as Delhi Court Extends Police Custody

There was no relief for the decorated Indian wrestler Sushil Kumar in the Chhatrasal Murder Case as a Delhi Court extended his policy custody.
The court ordered that the two-time Olympic medallist be sent to four more days of police custody. The police had asked for a week’s extension of the custody for the wrestler, who along with his aides face murder charges.
Arrested on 23 May after 20 days on the run, Sushil was initially remanded to a 6-day custody period by a Delhi court.
The court also directed the Delhi Police to have medical examinations for Sushil once every day.
Sushil was arrested on the outskirts of the national capital along with aide Ajay Kumar. On Friday, Delhi Police also arrested another wrestler by the name of Rohit in the matter, taking the count to 8 including Sushil.
Sushil and his associates have been named in the FIR lodged for the murder of junior national champion wrestler Sagar Dhankhar at the Chhatrasal Stadium in Delhi.
Dhankar was allegedly thrashed by several people in the Chhatrasal Stadium over a minor tiff arising from property matters. He later succumbed to his injuries. The incident which led to the death of Sagar happened on 4 May.
Sushil Kumar is India's most-decorated wrestler with 2 Olympic medals, 3 Commonwealth Games Gold medals, 1 World Championship Gold, 1 Bronze in the Asian Games and 4 Asian Championship medals.
Published: 29 May 2021,05:02 PM IST