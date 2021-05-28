Caught on Camera: Sushil Kumar Beating 23-Year-Old Who Died Later

A screenshot of a video showing Olympic medalist Sushil Kumar and his friends beating another wrestler with sticks surfaced on social media on Thursday, 27 May, days after the wrestler was arrested for murder of a 23-year-old man.

The visual shows Kumar and his company surrounding and hitting Sagar Dhankar, who is seen whimpering on the ground. Dhankar succumbed to injuries later.

As per the police, Sushil Kumar’s friend recorded the video of the perpetrated act to terrorise the local wrestling circuit and prove the mob’s dominance in the area, NDTV reported.