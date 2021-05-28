Let Sushil Kumar Come: Delhi HC Refuses to Hear Plea Against Media

Disposing of the plea filed by a law student, the bench said: "Let that man come...We see no reason to entertain litigation on behalf of a vigilant person.”

The plea claimed that Kumar's career and reputation was tarnished by the media reporting against him in connection with the Chhatrasal Stadium brawl that led to the death of a wrestler.

According to the plea, the excessive publicity of the suspect in the media before the trial in a court of law, either incriminates a fair trial or results in characterizing the suspect as the one who has certainly committed the crime.