‘If Govt Can’t Do Anything Then We Won’t Participate’, Bajrang Punia on Trials

Olympic bronze medallist Bajrang Punia on Thursday made it clear that he along with Vinesh Phogat, retired Sakshi Malik and other protesting wrestlers – will not take part in the national trials announced by the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), till the government intervenes in the matter and provide a "proper solution".

On Monday, the WFI invited the protesting grapplers to participate in the trials in March to select the teams for two top Asian competitions, including the 2024 Paris Games Qualifiers in Kyrgyzstan.