Bajrang Urges Sports Ministry To Resume Wrestling Operations for Paris Olympics

Wrestling has been excluded from the roster of the 2026 Commonwealth Games
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/Bajrang Punia)
With only seven months till the 2024 Paris Games, Olympic wrestler Bajrang Punia called on the Sports Ministry to resume wrestling in the country on Saturday. Punia claimed that nobody appeared to be taking the quadrennial showpiece preparations seriously.
"There is an Olympic Games after seven months but no one seems serious about it. Wrestling has given four consecutive medals in the last four Olympics,” he added.
Punia, who had decided to return his Padma Shri in protest over the election of Sanjay Singh, a Brij Bhushan loyalist, further said the officials should keep in mind the players’ future.
"So, I request the Sports Ministry to start all wrestling activities as soon as possible so that the future of the players can be saved,” he added.
Since the grapplers' protests against former president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, there has been no wrestling action for a few months due to internal strife within the fraternity.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)