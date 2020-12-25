Government Sanctions 40-day Camp for Vinesh in Hungary & Poland

The sports ministry has sanctioned a 40-day training camp for wrestler Vinesh Phogat along with her personal coach Woller Akos, her sparring partner Priyanka Phogat and her physiotherapist Poornima Raman Ngomdir which will take place in Hungary and Poland.

The camp will take place from December 28 to January 24 at the Vasas Sports Club in Budapest, Hungary and from January 24 to February 5 at the Olympic Training Centre in Szczryk in Poland, the Sports Authority of India (SAI) said in a statement.