PV Sindhu Hopeful of Travelling to Thailand Despite UK Travel Bans

Despite the worsening situation in UK with COVID-19, ace India shuttler PV Sindhu is hopeful of returning to action from the forced break at the Thailand Open in January. Sindhu has been training in England for the past two months to help her preparations for the Tokyo Olympics for which she has already qualified.

Sindhu went to London in October to focus on her nutrition and fitness at the Gatorade Sports Science Institute (GSSI) and also has been training alongside British shuttlers Toby Penty and Rajiv Ouseph at the National Training Centre.