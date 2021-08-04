From Sonipat to Tokyo, Wrestler Ravi Kumar Dahiya's Road to Olympic Final

His father Rakesh, who worked as a farmer on rented paddy fields, used to travel 28kms every day for over a decade to deliver home-cooked food, milk and butter to his son. Soon, Dahiya started to progress was touted as the next big thing from Chhatrasal's line of up-and-coming wrestlers. Medals at the junior level and national championships justified the billing.



In 2019, he made his senior-level breakthrough at the World Championships in Nur-Sultan. Then a 20-year-old, he instantly made a mark by winning the bronze medal and booked his seat for the Tokyo Olympics. In 2020, he won gold in the Asian Championships in New Delhi. This year, he managed to retain his Asian title at Almaty.



Dahiya is no stranger to making comebacks in his bouts. In the Round of 16 at the 2019 World Championships, Dahiya was 0-6 down against Arsen Harutyunyan of Armenia. He came back and logged 17 points in-a-row to win the bout, giving proof of his mental toughness.



With strong physical fitness and superior stamina, Dahiya will aim to surpass his idol Sushil's achievement and leave his own mark at the Tokyo Olympics.

(With IANS inputs)

