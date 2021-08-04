Indian Women Lose 2-1 vs Argentina; to Play GB for Hockey Bronze at Olympics

Tokyo Olympics: India were beaten 2-1 in the semi-final by Argentina
Image: PTI
Indian women's team were defeated 2-1 by Argentina in the hockey semi-final of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
India will now play Great Britain for Bronze on 6 August at 845am IST.
This was India's first ever semi-final appearance in Olympic women's hockey.
Both the Indian men and women are going to be in action for the Bronze medal.
The Indian women’s team’s dream run in the hockey competition of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics will not end with Gold as they were defeated 2-1 by Argentina in a thrilling semi-final on Wednesday evening.
The Rani Rampal led side, who have already created history by qualifying for the semi-final at the Olympics, will play Great Britain for Bronze now. For the Indian team, this was their third ever Olympic appearance after 1980 and 2016.
A confident India came out of the blocks quicker than Argentina, converting their first Penalty Corner as Gurjit Kaur hammered home her second goal of the competition in the second minute of the game.
After that, Argentina took control in midfield, getting the turnovers and piling on the pressure, pegging India back in their third for a while. India however absorbed the pressure as an agitated Argentine coached called out instructions from the sideline as the defenses held tight for the rest of the quarter, which ended with Augustina Gorzelany and Navneet needing medical attention after a clash of heads.
Along expected lines, Argentina came out the more aggressive of the two, pushing India well back into their half and winning an early PC. They didn’t score off that one, but a second one almost immediately after was converted with a rasping shot from captain Maria Noel Barrionuevo. A few minutes later, India’s Lalremsiami almost paired up with Vandana Katariya for a second goal with a move from the right but Argentina were able to recover and almost found a goal at the other end themselves.
Argentina, with more possession and the better attacking moves in the quarter, continued to attack in waves as India held on with the likes of Salima Tete and Grace Ekka playing key roles. Despite Argentina’s relentless efforts, mostly down their left, a rare foray in the second quarter for India produced a couple of PCs but Gurjit’s pile driver was saved as both teams went into the break on level terms. Argentina though definitely in the ascendancy with India feeling the heat.
India celebrate their first goal against Argentina at the Tokyo Olympics.
After the break very little changed as a persistent Argentina cranked up the intensity more and stormed ahead after six minutes when the captain smashed home another PC. India, who were playing catch-up for a while, were 2-1 down and looking bereft of ideas with a quarter and half to go.
Argentina continued to dominate for the rest of the quarter with India going down to 10 women too when Neha saw a green card.
India with their backs to the wall needed an inspirational final quarter against a robust Argentina. The Indians had the better of the early exchanges with Lalremsiami almost finding the net from a tight angle. With nine minutes to, India, who were passing better, won a PC which needed keeper Maria Belen Succi to react quickly to stop the equaliser.
The intense final quarter saw India playing with much more intent and initiative as Argentina looked to hold on to their lead and run down the clock. India threw the kitchen sink at Argentina but they held on and booked a final berth.
Both of India’s men’s and women’s team have the chance to finish with Bronze medals in the hockey competition in the Tokyo Olympics.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: 04 Aug 2021,05:08 PM IST