Neeraj Chopra Tops Javelin Qualification Round With 1st Throw, Final on Saturday

Chopra is one of India's brightest medal hopefuls in track and field at the Tokyo Olympics. This is his first appearance at the Olympic Games. He grabbed eyeballs when he broke the world record at the junior level with a throw of 86.48 m at the 2016 IAAF World U20 Championships. The throw was good enough to win a bronze medal at the Rio Olympics but the event came after the qualification time had passed and hence, he couldn't qualify for the Games.

Only three throwers have automatically qualified for the final from Group A. Germany's Johannes Vetter, who is the gold medal favourite, and Finland's Lassi Etelatolo are the other automatic qualifiers from the group. Vetter is the world number 1 and has a personal best of 97.76m. He has breached the 90m mark seven times this season.

The throwers who have breached the automatic qualification mark of 83.5m or the top 12 athletes from both groups will compete in the final.