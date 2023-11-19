Top Run Scorers & Wicket Takers in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 After Final Match

The 13th edition of ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 concluded today on Sunday, 19 November 2023 with Australia lifting the trophy. The Kangaroos won today's match by 6 wickets, and made a record of winning the World Cup title sixth time. Indian team reached the final stage of World Cup 2023 with a perfect score without losing any match. However, they lost the crown to 'Men in Yellow' in Ahmedabad owing to their magnificent batting and bowling. 137 runs by Travis Head and 3 wickets by fast bowler Mitchell Starc guided Australia to its 6th ODI World Cup victory.

Virat Kohli is the top most run scorer of World Cup 2023 with a record of 765 runs in 11 matches. Rohit Sharma replaced Quinton de Kock from the second spot of highest run scores with 597 runs in 11 innings. Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul are also among the top 10 most run scorers of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.