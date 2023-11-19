Top Run Scorers & Wicket Takers in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 After Final Match

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Sports Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019World cup  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Top Run Scorers & Wicket Takers in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 After Final Match

Virat Kohli and Mohammed Shami leading the charts of highest run scorers & wicket takers of Cricket World Cup 2023.

Saima Andrabi
World Cup
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Top Run-Scorers and Wicket-Takers in ICC World Cup 2023 After Final Match on 19 November 2023.</p></div>
Top Run-Scorers and Wicket-Takers in ICC World Cup 2023 After Final Match on 19 November 2023.

(Photo: The Quint)

The 13th edition of ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 concluded today on Sunday, 19 November 2023 with Australia lifting the trophy. The Kangaroos won today's match by 6 wickets, and made a record of winning the World Cup title sixth time. Indian team reached the final stage of World Cup 2023 with a perfect score without losing any match. However, they lost the crown to 'Men in Yellow' in Ahmedabad owing to their magnificent batting and bowling. 137 runs by Travis Head and 3 wickets by fast bowler Mitchell Starc guided Australia to its 6th ODI World Cup victory.

Virat Kohli is the top most run scorer of World Cup 2023 with a record of 765 runs in 11 matches. Rohit Sharma replaced Quinton de Kock from the second spot of highest run scores with 597 runs in 11 innings. Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul are also among the top 10 most run scorers of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

Mohammed Shami is leading the most wickets chart with 24 wickets. Adam Zampa is placed at number 2 with 23 wickets. Jasprit Bumrah replaced Shaheen Afridi from 5th position after taking two wickets in the final match. Let us check out the final list of top run scorers and wicket takers in Cricket World Cup 2023 below.

Highest Run Scorers in World Cup 2023

Here is the final list of top 10 highest run scorers of world cup 2023.

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Top Run Scorers

RankPlayer NameTeamTotal RunsMatches Played
1Virat KohliIndia76511
2Rohit SharmaIndia59711
3Quinton de KockSouth Africa5919
4Rachin RavindraNew Zealand57810
5Daryl MitchellNew Zealand5529
6David WarnerAustralia53511
7Shreyas IyerIndia53010
8KL RahulIndia45210
9Rassie van der DussenSouth Africa44810
10Mitch MarshAustralia44110
Highest Wicket Takers in World Cup 2023

Here is the final list of top 10 highest wicket takers of world cup 2023.

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Top Wicket Takers

RankPlayer NameTeamWickets
1Mohammed ShamiIndia24
2Adam ZampaAustralia23
3Dilshan MadushankaSri Lanka21
4Gerald CoetzeeSouth Africa20
5Jasprit BumrahIndia20
6Shaheen AfridiPakistan18
7Marco JansenSouth Africa17
8Mitch SantnerNew Zealand16
9Bas de LeedeNetherlands16
10Haris RaufPakistan16

