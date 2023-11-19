Not Good Enough, We Tried but It Wasn’t Meant To Be: Rohit on India's WC Loss

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma spoke after India's loss to Australia in the World Cup final.
(Photo: PTI)
After India’s heartbreaking 6-wicket loss to Australia in the ICC World Cup 2023 Final, skipper Rohit Sharma acknowledged that his team wasn't good enough on the day and that they tried everything, but it wasn't meant to be.
“The result has not gone our way. We were not good enough today. We tried everything but it wasn't supposed to be,” said Rohit following India’s devastating loss.
The 36-year-old also highlighted how the wicket aided the batters in the second innings and remarked he doesn’t want to use it as an excuse.
“We tried everything we could but I feel the wicket got slightly better to bat under lights. Don't want to give that as an excuse. We knew under lights it would be slightly better to bat, but don't want to give that as an excuse,” he said.
“With the seamers upfront, we took those 3 wickets and another wicket there, we could open up the game,” he added.
Sharma also admitted that India didn’t put enough runs on the board and that 20-30 runs more on the board would have been a good total to defend for the hosts.
“When you have 240 on the board, you want to take wickets but credit to Head and Labuschagne who stitched together a big partnership and put us completely out of the game. Credit to those two guys in the middle for stitching an outstanding partnership,” he added as lauded the Australian duo of Travis Head and Marnus Labuschagne.
