List of Top Run-Scorers and Wicket-Takers in Cricket World Cup 2023 Till Date

Here is the updated list of top run-scorers and wicket-takers in the Cricket World Cup 2023.
Saima Andrabi
World Cup
Updated:

Top Run-Scorers and Wicket-Takers in ICC World Cup 2023 Till 7 November 2023.

(Photo: The Quint)

The ICC Men's World Cup 2023 commenced from 5 October and will conclude on 19 November. Currently, the World Cup is at its most crucial stage as the teams are advancing to the semi-finale stage. Team India has already reached the semi-final, and are leading the Cricket World Cup Points Table 2023 with 16 points and a run rate of +2.456. South Africa has also qualified for the semi-final, and are at second spot in the standings table with 12 points.

The leading run-scorer in the World Cup 2023 so far is Quinton de Kock from South Africa. He has scored a total of 550 runs so far in 8 matches with an average of 68.75. India's Virat Kohli, who has now equal number of ODI centuries as that of Sachin Tendulkar, is the second-highest run scorer with 543 runs in 8 matches, and an average of 108.

Talking about the top wicket takers of World Cup 2023, Sri Lankan seamer Dilshan Madushanka replaced Australian Adam Zampa and has moved to top spot with a record of 21 wickets in 8 games. Let us check out the full list of top run scorers and wicket takers in ICC World Cup 2023 below.

Top Run Scorers in World Cup 2023

Check out the list of top 10 run scorers of world cup 2023 below.

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Top Run Scorers So Far

RankPlayer NameTeamTotal RunsMatches Played
1Quinton de KockSouth Africa5508
2Virat KohliIndia5438
3Rachin RavindraNew Zealand5238
4Rohit SharmaIndia442 8
5David WarnerAustralia4287
6Daryl MitchellNew Zealand3758
7Sadeera SamarawickramaSri Lanka3728
8Aiden MarkramSouth Africa371 8
9Rassie van der DussenSouth Africa3668
10Mohammad RizwanPakistan3598
Top Wicket Takers in World Cup 2023

Here is the list of top 10 bowlers of world cup 2023.

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Top Wicket Takers

RankPlayer NameTeamWickets
1Dilshan MadushankaSri Lanka21
2Adam ZampaAustralia19
3Marco JansenSouth Africa17
4Mohammed ShamiIndia16
5Shaheen AfridiPakistan16
6Jasprit BumrahIndia15
7Mitch SantnerNew Zealand14
8Gerald CoetzeeSouth Africa14
9Ravindra JadejaIndia14
10Haris RaufPakistan13
07 Nov 2023

