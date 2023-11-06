ICC World Cup 2023: Sri Lanka Dissolve Entire Board After Drubbing by India

Sri Lanka's Sports Minister, Roshan Ranasinghe, forced the country's national cricket board members to resign following the team's crushing defeat to hosts India in the ongoing ICC World Cup 2023.

The action followed a public outcry and Ranasinghe's calls for the President Shammi Silva-led SLC to resign.

Ranasinghe slammed Sri Lanka Cricket in a statement on Friday, accusing it of being disloyal and tainted by corruption. He demanded that all board members resign immediately.