T20 World Cup: India Playing 2 Warm-Up Matches Before Pakistan Opener

The two warm-up matches, against England and then Australia on Wednesday, give Virat Kohli and the Indian team management a chance to finalise their playing eleven before the high-octane opening clash with Pakistan on October 24.

India will be looking to test players for the showpiece event apart from assessing all-rounder Hardik Pandya's form, especially with the ball. Pandya's form is a big headache as the mystery over his availability to bowl in the tournament continues.

With Rohit Sharma certain to open, it remains to be seen whether Ishan Kishan or KL Rahul will partner him at the top. Rahul's scores, while captaining Punjab Kings in the UAE leg of IPL 2021, read as 49, 21, 21, 67, 39, and 98 not out. Kishan, on the other hand, had measly returns of 11, 14, and 9 while batting in the middle order for Mumbai Indians. After a break of two matches, he returned to slam 50 not out and 84 as an opener.