2021 T20 World Cup: MS Dhoni is Excited to Join India Team as Mentor: Kohli

MS Dhoni will be India's mentor at the 2021 T20 World Cup.
Image: BCCI
With the IPL now done and dusted, the players’ focus shifts to the men’s T20 World Cup which is being played in UAE and Oman.
Speaking ahead of the tournament, Indian captain Virat Kohli said that the team was delighted to have MS Dhoni in the dressing room.
The former India captain joins the team as a mentor after having led the Chennai Super Kings to a fourth IPL title on Friday. MSD’s CSK defeated KKR in the final.
"He has got massive experience. He is quite excited himself. He has always been a mentor for all of us. Younger guys who are playing their first major tournaments at early stages of career will benefit," Kohli said during the media session.
"His eye for intricate details and practical advice will help improve the game by one or two percent. Absolutely delighted to have him...(His) presence will not only boost morale but also increase confidence that we already have," he added.
Dhoni was India’s captain when they won T20 World Cup in 2007 and then the ODI World Cup in 2011 as well.
