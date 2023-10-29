India v England Match Updates, ICC World Cup 2023: India Sail to 100 Run Victory

India vs England Live Score and updates of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 today’s match
(Photo: The Quint/PTI)
The Indian cricket team's picked up their sixth win of the ICC World Cup 2023, beating defending champions England by 100 runs on Sunday.
After being asked to bat first, India scored 229/9.
Rohit Sharma was India's leading scorer with 87 runs while Suryakumar Yadav played a crucial hand with 49.
For England, David Willey was the most influential bowler, picking up three wickets.
The defending champions were bowled out for 129 in 34.5 overs.
Mohammed Shami picked 4 wickets while Jasprit Bumrah picked 3.
India vs England Live Score of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Latest Updates: Unbeaten India take on bottom placed England in match 29 of the ICC World Cup 2023 at Lucknow today.
Toss is at 1:30pm IST.
Hardik Pandya's ankle injury will see him sit out of a second match as well, with KL Rahul confirming on the eve of the England game that the all-rounder will not be available for the match.
“Yes, Hardik has also been a very important member of the team and he has been there and he does a very important role for the team. So not having him is also a bit of a miss for the team. But it's unfortunate what happened.”
“We also at some point have to look at the now and the present is that he is not available for this game. Surya will probably get his chance and we know what Surya can do. So, our confidence is in Surya till Hardik comes back,” he said.
According to reports, Pandya is likely to miss Thursday's game against Sri Lanka as well as he continues his recovery.
Pune: India's Hardik Pandya is helped by teammates after he suffered an injury during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match between India and Bangladesh, at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune, Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023.
Hardik’s absence in Dharamshala meant India had to make two changes to their XI, bringing in Suryakumar Yadav and Mohammed Shami, with Shardul Thakur excluded. If the pitch in Lucknow offers help to spinners, then Ravichandran Ashwin comes into the picture, though it will be interesting to see if India will be fine with fielding only two fast-bowling options.
Lucknow: India's captain Rohit Sharma and Englands captain Jos Buttler at the toss before the start of the ICC Men�s Cricket World Cup 2023 match between India and England, at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow, Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023.
Toss in Lucknow has taken place and Jos Buttler has called it right. England will chase in Match 29 of the ICC World Cup 2023.
Buttler said the decision to bowl first was based on his gut call. “Not anything in particular, it's a gut decision. It's a great occasion and hopefully, today we bring our best. Today, we want to put up a good show. We haven't done ourselves justice, today we want to put up a show and play for pride. Playing in front of a full crowd and against India, it's a great occasion.”
It also means that India will be batting first for the very first time in the competition after acing five consecutive chases. Skipper Rohit Sharma said he wanted to bat first and that the team doesn’t mind it at all, in what will be the test of the Indian team in posting a total first.
"We had a good time batting second. It's a new surface relaid here, and it plays well all through. So we don't mind batting second. It's important to get those two points and whatever it takes to do that, it takes. It's always nice to have a break, you get the time to reflect where you stand,” he said.
India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wicket-keeper), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj
England: Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (captain & wicketkeeper), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Adil Rashid and Mark Wood
We've got a maiden over to kick-start proceedings in Lucknow. David Willey did not generate any noteworthy swing, but consistently hitting the perfect line and length, he did manage to cause Rohit Sharma a few problems.
India – 0/0 after 1 over.
Shubman Gill has opened the scoring with an exquisite boundary, threading the ball through the gap between point and extra cover. But barring that delivery, Chris Woakes has been in control of what he is doing.
India – 4/0 after 2 overs.
It has taken marginally longer than expected, but in the third over, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma has ditched the conversative approach to emerge in his usual, attacking form. Dancing down the track, he struck a four over mid-on, before smashing a six off a pull shot. The over ends with yet another six, this time, down the ground.
India – 22/0 after 3 overs.
WICKET!
While Rohit Sharma is going gung-ho at one end, Chris Woakes has bamboozled Shubman Gill at the other end. The ball nips in ever so slightly, but it is enough to pierce Gill's stance and dismantle the stumps.
India – 26/1 after 4 overs.
After getting bashed left, right and centre in the last over, David Willey concedes just the one run in this over. The focus, however, is now on Virat Kohli.
Will we see history being scripted today?
India – 27/1 after 5 overs.
DROPPED!
When Rohit Sharma gives you the chance to dismiss him, you can ill-afford to miss! An excellent out-swinger catches the Indian skipper's outside edge and goes towards first slip, but it lands just ahead of Joe Root. But interestingly, Root was stationed not at the usual first slip position, but a few steps behind.
India – 27/1 after 6 overs.
KOHLI OUT FOR A DUCK!
One could hear a pin drop at a packed Ekana Stadium, as Virat Kohli walks back to the pavilion without troubling the scorers. After eight dot deliveries, he is compelled to dance down the track and look for a big shot. But the connection is nowhere near what he would have wanted, and after striking the bottom of the bat, the ball finds Ben Stokes at mid-off. David Willey has struck gold for England.
India – 28/2 after 7 overs.
This is excellent bowling from Chris Woakes. He could have dismissed both Shreyas Iyer and Rohit Sharma in this over, had luck been in his favour. For now, both Indian batters survive.
India – 31/2 after 8 overs.
MAIDEN OVER!
Rohit Sharma survives by the skin of his teeth. A direct hit from Ben Stokes found the Indian skipper scampering, but he managed to reach his ground just in time. Shreyas Iyer, meanwhile, is looking a tad nervous.
India – 31/2 after 9 overs.
A boundary after ages for the Indian team, but this too came from an outside edge which could easily have gone to the first slip instead. England, undoubtedly, have dominated the first ten overs.
India – 35/2 after 10 overs.
Spin has been introduced into the attack, in Adil Rashid's form. The leggie bowls a decent first over, conceding only four singles.
India – 39/2 after 11 overs.
ANOTHER WICKET!
Shreyas Iyer departs, and India are now three wickets down. Having struggled to get going, scoring only four runs from the first 16 deliveries he faced, Iyer was compelled to go for a big shot – much like Kohli. But his attempted pull shot lands in the safe palms of Mark Wood at mid-on.
India – 40/3 after 12 overs.
Amid a merry-go-round around him, skipper Rohit Sharma is playing a captain's knock to perfection. Dancing down the track against Woakes, he clears the 30-yard circle to strike another boundary.
India – 49/3 after 14 overs.
ROHIT SURVIVES AGAIN!
A Mark Wood ripper struck the Indian skipper's pads, with the umpire judging him to be out lbw. But a successful review, with shows the ball was missing the leg stumps, gives Rohit Sharma another chance to save the day for his team.
India – 55/3 after 16 overs.
Albeit steadily, and not rapidly, India are getting a move on after the early setbacks. Rohit Sharma is nearing a half-century, while having scored 12 runs from 16 deliveries, KL Rahul has also found his footing.
India – 67/3 after 18 overs.
Around when can we expect the Indian batters to switch gears? KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma are accumulating runs, but at a pace that will not trouble the Englishmen. The last six overs have produced only 24 runs.
India – 73/3 after 20 overs.
Adil Rashid has been taken out of the firing line after six good overs, albeit neither of those produced any wickets. Another leg-spin option, Liam Livingstone has been handed the ball, who started his spell with a maiden over.
India – 81/3 after 23 overs.
FIFTY FOR ROHIT SHARMA!
The Indian skipper has played quite a few mesmerising knocks in this tournament, but this could be the most important of them all. While wickets kept falling continuously around him, he stood firm and held the fort from one end, essentially helping India launch a retaliation. The job, however, is far from over.
India – 89/3 after 24 overs.
100 UP!
With his partner smashing a six in the last over, KL Rahul has freed the shackles as well, striking two consecutive boundaries off Liam Livingstone's bowling. Halfway into the innings, India have entered three figures.
India – 100/3 after 25 overs.
We have seen the tides turning over the last six overs. Liam Livingstone did not live up to expectations, while Moeen Ali has not been as influential as Jos Buttler would have wanted him to. With 20 overs remaining, and a 20-over specialist in Suryakumar Yadav yet to come, India will fancy their chances.
India – 131/3 after 30 overs.
England have pulled things back once again, and just when they needed to. The last three overs have produced only 10 runs, but both Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav being a bit too cautious.
India – 147/4 after 34 overs.
WICKET!
Rohit Sharma will not register his 32nd ODI century today, as he departs for 87. The decision to re-introduce Adil Rashid into the attack has worked wonders for England, as the leggie outfoxed the Indian skipper with a googly. Trying to hit a six, Rohit found Liam Livingstone at deep mid-wicket.
India – 165/5 after 37 overs.
The last ten overs remain of India's innings. Should both Suryakumar Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja remain at the crease, India should easily cross the 250-run mark. But remember, England are one wicket away from bowling to India's fragile tail.
India – 180/5 after 40 overs.
WICKET!
Adil Rashid has delivered the goods for England yet again. After dismissing Rohit Sharma, he gets the better of Ravindra Jadeja by trapping him leg before wicket.
India – 183/6 after 41 overs.
ANOTHER WICKET!
England are striking India right where it hurts. Batting at number eight, Mohammed Shami loses his wicket to a nothing shot, outdone by the express pace of Mark Wood.
India – 183/7 after 42 overs.
India will not realistically have high expectations from Jasprit Bumrah, or the two who are yet to come – Kuldeep Yadav and Mohammed Siraj. Hence, the responsibility is on Suryakumar Yadav to take the team to a decent total. 7 runs came from the last over.
India – 190/7 after 43 overs.
This is brilliant death bowling from David Willey, who concedes just the solitary run in the 45th over. Jasprit Bumrah needs to get a move on here. He is yet to open his account, having already faced 12 deliveries.
India – 195/7 after 45 overs.
India have got the over they wanted!
Mark Wood concedes 13 runs in his eighth over, courtesy of a six from Suryakumar Yadav and a four from – yes, Jasprit Bumrah. Although, he could also have had a wicket, had Moeen Ali not dropped a dolly.
India – 208/7 after 46 overs.
HUGE WICKET!
David Willey has hammered the last nail on India's coffin, as Suryakumar Yadav departs after scoring 49 crucial runs. Trying to slice it through the cow corner, Yadav finds Chris Woakes at deep extra-cover.
India – 214/8 after 47 overs.
Decent over from the Indian perspective, as Jasprit Bumrah steals a couple of twos to take India's score to 220. But a better fielding effort from Adil Rashid would have resulted in his wicket.
India – 220/8 after 48 overs.
With David Willey having completed his quota of 10 overs, Mark Wood is re-introduced into the attack. Bumrah and Kuldeep deals with the express pace fairly comfortably, accumulating 225 runs.
India – 225/8 after 49 overs.
Decent last over from Chris Woakes, which yields four runs, one of them coming from a wide. It also resulted in a wicket, as Jasprit Bumrah lost his wicket to a run out in the last over.
India score 229/9. England need 230 runs to win.
Batting first for the first time in this competition, the Indian camp had to deal with unforeseen troubles against a struggling – yet defending champions – English team.
The likes of Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill and KL Rahul, who have had a campaign to remember so far, proved to be ineffective today. But with Rohit Sharma leading by example with his 87, and Suryakumar Yadav justifying his selection with a 49-run knock, India managed to prevent a collapse and accumulate 229 runs.
The score is far from daunting, but on an Ekana Stadium surface which looked tricky and two-paced, Indian bowlers could have a field day.
Will India's unbeaten streak finally end? Or, will it be six wins in six matches? Live updates from the second innings to come shortly.
England's openers Jonny Birstow and Dawid Malan start the chase of India's 229/9. First up, as always, is Jasprit Bumrah. It's a tight over to start as he concedes one boundary off the last ball.
England - 4/0 after 1 over.
Mohammed Siraj gets the second over and starts it off with two wides in the first three deliveries he bowls.
Malan’s been allowed to settle and he hits the pacer for 10 runs off two deliveries - a six and a four off the fourth and fifth deliveries.
England - 17/0 after 2 overs
Bumrah keeps it tight, conceding just 3 in the third over but Siraj is again going for runs. Bowling the fourth, Bairstow now hits him for a four off the first ball but there seems to be trouble.
Siraj stops mid run-up on the fourth ball of the over and the physio had to be called to take a look. A quick two minute break and he's back with the ball. It looks like the concern is over his left thumb, but that's his non bowling arm.
England - 26/0 after 4 overs
Lucknow: India's Mohammed Siraj reacts after he suffered an injury during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match between India and England, at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow, Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023.
Lucknow: India's Mohammed Siraj being treated by the team physio during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match between India and England, at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow, Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023.
Lucknow: India's bowler Jasprit Bumrah celebrates the wicket of England's batter Dawid Malan during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match between India and England, at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow, Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023.
Lucknow: India's bowler Jasprit Bumrah celebrates the wicket of England's batter Joe Root during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match between India and England, at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow, Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023.
That's it, he's done it again. India needed a wicket early and Jasprit Bumrah has delivered. Twice over!
Fifth and sixth deliveries of the fifth over and the pacer has claimed the scalps of Dawid Malan on 16 and Joe Root on a first ball duck. Root asks for a DRS review but replays show the ball hit his leg stump and the former skipper is walking back to the dressing room.
England - 30/2 in 5 overs
Shami gets the ball in he sixth over - right after Bumrah’s two wickets - and bowls a clean three run over to Bairstow and Ben Stokes.
Bumrah returns for the 7th over it's Bairstow who faces his hat-trick ball, but manages to deny the pacer. No matter! It's still a maiden over by Bumrah.
England - 33/2 after 7 overs
Lucknow: England's Ben Stokes clean bowled by Indias Mohammed Shami during the ICC Mens Cricket World Cup 2023 match between India and England, at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, in Lucknow, Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023.
It hasn't been an easy campaign for Ben Stokes and Mohammed Shami just made it a little worse. The all-rounder is clean bowled on a duck and India have their third wicket.
England - 33/3 after 8 overs
Lucknow: India's bowler Mohammed Shami celebrates the wicket of Englands batter Jonny Bairstow during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match between India and England, at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow, Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023.
Shami - Bairstow’s bat - ball chopped on to the stumps.
That’s it. The pacer has his second wicket and it’s just celebrations across the field as the defending champions are now 4 down. Opener Bairstow is walking back in the dressing room and Shami is on a hat-trick, after he picked the wicket of Stokes on the last ball of the 8th over.
Bairstow out on 14, Moeen Ali joins skipper Jos Buttler.
England - 39/4 after 9.1 overs
Moeen Ali and skipper Jos Buttler now need to just hang in there after the flow of breakthroughs. England need 190 runs from the next 40 overs so they have time on their hands, just not enough wickets. Maybe.
The 11th over, bowled by Siraj, goes for a run after which Shami also concedes just the 1 run in the 12th over.
England - 42/4 after 12 overs
The 50 comes up for England in the 15th over but its not the runs that will be a concern for skipper Jos Buttler out in the middle. Four of his top batters are back in the dressing room and with a below par World Cup of his own this time, the skipper will be looking to get among the runs.
So far though he’s scored 10 off the 22 balls he’s faced and Moeen Ali’s made 6 off 17 balls.
England - 52/4 after 15 overs
Lucknow: England's Jos Buttler clean bowled by India's Kuldeep Yadav during the ICC Mens Cricket World Cup 2023 match between India and England, at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, in Lucknow, Sunday Oct. 29, 2023.
All eyes were on the England skipper to get his team back on safe ground but Jos Buttler is also walking back to the dressing room. First ball of Kuldeep Yadav's second over, the 16th, and he's clean bowled.
Jos out on a 23-ball 10.
England - 54/5 after 16 overs
Lucknow: India's Kuldeep Yadav with teammates celebrates the wicket of England's Jos Buttler during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match between India and England, at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, in Lucknow, Sunday Oct. 29, 2023.
It's not going to get any easier for England as they reach 68/5 in 20 overs. It's Liam Livingstone and Moeen Ali at the crease with Bairstow, Malan, Root, Stokes and Buttler all back in the dressing room.
England - 68/5 after 20 overs
Lucknow: India's Mohammed Shami celebrates the wicket of England's Moeen Ali during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match between India and England, at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, in Lucknow, Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023.
Liam Livingstone and Moeen Ali had managed to stitch together a 29 run partnership before Rohit Sharma switched over from the spin pair to Mohammed Shami in the 24th over.
First ball and Moeen Ali edges one to KL Rahul waiting with his gloves at the back. Out on a 31-ball 15.
England - 81/6 in 23.1 overs
The spinners are back for India with Chris Woakes and Liam Livingstone out in the middle.
It’s been a few quiet overs as the partnership’s added 17 runs off 29 deliveries but the target is still 132 runs away, with 22 overs to go.
England - 98/6 after 28 overs
Lucknow: India's Ravindra Jadeja with KL Rahul and others celebrates the wicket of Englands Chris Woakes during the ICC Mens Cricket World Cup 2023 match between India and England, at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, in Lucknow, Sunday Oct. 29, 2023.
Ravindra Jadeja's not to be kept quiet for too long and the spinning all-rounder now has his own wicket to add to the scorecard. Chris Woakes is his victim - caught behind on 10, off 20 deliveries, by KL Rahul.
England - 98/7 after 28.1 overs
Lucknow: India's Kuldeep Yadav celebrates the wicket of England's Liam Livingstone during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match between India and England, at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, in Lucknow, Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023.
Lucknow: India's Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli celebrate the wicket of England's Liam Livingstone by Kuldeep Yadav during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match between India and England, at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, in Lucknow, Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023.
Liam Livingstone's the eighth wicket to fall in the second innings on this night in Lucknow and Kuldeep Yadav has this one in his wickets column.
Liam added 27 to the score before being trapped lbw by the spinner. He did go for a DRS review but no change in the decision made by the on-field umpire.
England - 101/8 after 30 overs
32 overs up and Rohit hands the ball back to Jasprit Bumrah. First ball and David Willey hits him for a six - the team’s second of this innings – but the over goes for just 8 runs.
England - 112/8 after 33 overs.
Adil Rashid hits Mohammed Shami for a couple of boundaries in the 34th over but the pacer wins that little face-off, claiming Rashid's stumps on the last ball of the over.
Rashid returns on a 20-ball 13.
England - 122/9 in 34 overs
He started their downfall in the chase and it's Bumrah who picks up the final wicket of the match - Mark Wood bowled on a first ball duck.
England all out on 129. India win by 100 runs and move back up to the top of the points tally as the only unbeaten team in the tournament so far.
So, that’s 6 matches for India in this ICC World Cup 2023 campaign and Rohit Sharma’s team have collected 2 points from each outing.
The 100 run win over England tonight in Lucknow means they move back to the top of the points table and are all but through to the semis, with all teams playing a total of 9 league stage matches each. That also means the defending champions can consider their knockout hopes ended, with this being their fifth defeat in six matches. They hold just 2 points, along with Bangladesh, but are below them at the 10th spot in the standings due to their poor run rate.
For India, it was another stellar day on the field. The batting threw up a bit of a concern with some early wickets, as the team was at a 40/3 after 11.5 overs but the handy 87 from Rohit Sharma, and Suryakumar Yadav’s 49 lower down the order saw the team post 229/9. For England, David Willey was the pick of the bowlers with his haul of 3/45 that included the wickets of Virat Kohli (0), KL Rahul (39) and Suryakumar (49).
Five overs into the chase and India had established the upper hand with Dawid Malan and Joe Root out to Jasprit Bumrah and the team at 30/2. The defending champions were given very little room for recovery as the pacers continued to keep up the pressure - Mohammed Shami sending back Ben Stokes (0) and Jonny Bairstow (14).
Skipper Jos Buttler lasted all of 23 deliveries, scoring 10, before falling to Kuldeep Yadav even as Liam Livingstone finished as the team’s top-scorer with 27 runs. Three English batters got out on ducks.
Shami finished with 4/22, Bumrah with 3/32.