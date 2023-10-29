India v England Match Updates, ICC World Cup 2023: India Sail to 100 Run Victory

Hardik Pandya's ankle injury will see him sit out of a second match as well, with KL Rahul confirming on the eve of the England game that the all-rounder will not be available for the match.

“Yes, Hardik has also been a very important member of the team and he has been there and he does a very important role for the team. So not having him is also a bit of a miss for the team. But it's unfortunate what happened.”

“We also at some point have to look at the now and the present is that he is not available for this game. Surya will probably get his chance and we know what Surya can do. So, our confidence is in Surya till Hardik comes back,” he said.

According to reports, Pandya is likely to miss Thursday's game against Sri Lanka as well as he continues his recovery.