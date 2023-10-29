In Photos: ICC World Cup 2023 – India’s Unstoppable Freight Train Derail England
ICC World Cup 2023: The Indian team's juggernaut proved to be unstoppable yet again, as Rohit Sharma's team defeated England by 100 runs.
ICC World Cup 2023: Having won the toss, England asked India to bat first at the BRSABV Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.
ICC World Cup 2023: India had a poor start with the bat, as opening batter Shubman Gill was bowled by Chris Woakes when the former was batting on only 9.
ICC World Cup 2023: Virat Kohli, who is chasing his 49th ODI century, could not open his account today, recording his maiden ODI World Cup duck.
ICC World Cup 2023: Along similar lines, Shreyas Iyer also had a day to forget, losing his wicket to his nemesis – short delivery – when batting on four runs.
ICC World Cup 2023: After three quick wickets, India's innings was stabilised by a partnership between skipper Rohit Sharma and vice-captain KL Rahul.
ICC World Cup 2023: The Indian skipper led by example today. While wickets fell continuously around him, Rohit remained composed to score 87 runs.
ICC World Cup 2023: The 91-run fourth-wicket stand was finally broken in the 31st over, when David Willey dismissed KL Rahul.
ICC World Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma was dismissed soon after. Trying to hit a six off Adil Rashid's bowling, he found Liam Livingstone at the deep.
ICC World Cup 2023: Ravindra Jadeja could not be of much help either, adding only eight runs to his team's cause before getting trapped leg before wicket.
ICC World Cup 2023: But India had another mini resurgence. This time, it was led by Suryakumar Yadav, who justified his selection in the team.
ICC World Cup 2023: Courtesy of Yadav's 49-run knock, India managed to post a competitive total of 229 runs in their 50 overs.
ICC World Cup 2023: Chasing 230 runs, England had a great start, with opening batter Dawid Malan playing some aggressive shots in the first few overs.
ICC World Cup 2023: But the complexion of the game took a radical turn in the fifth over, bowled by Jasprit Bumrah. India's pace spearhead first dismissed Dawid Malan.
ICC World Cup 2023: In the very next delivery, Bumrah trapped Joe Root leg before wicket.
ICC World Cup 2023: Then, it was Mohammed Shami's turn to bamboozle the English batters. He dismissed Ben Stokes and Jonny Bairstow in consecutive overs.
ICC World Cup 2023: Kuldeep Yadav also had a great home outing. A spectacular delivery, which seemed to turn a mile, got the better of the English skipper, Jos Buttler.
ICC World Cup 2023: The left-arm wrist spinner, who has been in terrific form, also got the wicket of Liam Livingstone.
ICC World Cup 2023: Meanwhile, Mohammed Shami got the wicket of Moeen Ali to add a third scalp to his name.
ICC World Cup 2023: With everyone else around him doing a fine job, Ravindra Jadeja threw his hat into the ring as well, as he sent Chris Woakes packing.
ICC World Cup 2023: Mohammed Shami added a fourth scalp to his name by dismissing Adil Rashid, as England were bowled out for only 129 runs.
ICC World Cup 2023: With this victory, India have reclaimed their spot at the top of the table.
