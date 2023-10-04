ICC World Cup: Winning in India Would Be Bigger Than 2019 Win, Says Morgan

Former England white-ball captain Eoin Morgan believes winning the 2023 ICC World Cup will be a bigger achievement for the side as compared to clinching the 2019 title on home soil.

England, the defending champions who won the 2019 title under Morgan’s leadership, will be opening their 2023 campaign in a re-match of the 2019 final against New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday.