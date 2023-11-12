In Photos: ICC World Cup 2023 – Iyer & Rahul’s Tons Propel India to 9th Win

In Photos: ICC World Cup 2023 – Shreyas Iyer & KL Rahul’s Tons Propel India to 9th Win
(Photo: PTI)
ICC World Cup 2023: India's league stage campaign concluded with their ninth consecutive victory, as they defeated Netherlands by 160 runs.
ICC World Cup 2023: India had a flying start with the bat, courtesy of the opening pair of Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill.
ICC World Cup 2023: The Indian skipper scored 61 runs in only 54 deliveries, becoming the first player in cricket's history to score more than 500 runs in consecutive ODI World Cup editions.
ICC World Cup 2023: Shubman Gill also got a half-century. He scored 51 runs in 32 deliveries.
ICC World Cup 2023: Netherlands got their first breakthrough in the 12th over, when Paul van Meekeren dismissed Shubman Gill.
ICC World Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma lost his wicket soon after, but it was followed by a 71-run third-wicket stand between Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer.
ICC World Cup 2023: Virat Kohli brought up his 71st ODI half-century, but could not score his 50th ODI century. When batting on 51, he was bowled by Roelof van der Merwe.
ICC World Cup 2023: Following Kohli's dismissal, KL Rahul gave company to Shreyas Iyer.
ICC World Cup 2023: Iyer scored his fourth ODI century. He remained unbeaten on 128 runs from 94 deliveries.
ICC World Cup 2023: At the other end, KL Rahul brought up his seventh century in this format. He scored 102 runs in 64 deliveries.
ICC World Cup 2023: The pair was involved in a 208-run fourth-wicket stand, which propelled India's total to 410/4.
ICC World Cup 2023: India's start with the ball was as good as their start with the bat, with Mohammed Siraj dismissing an experienced Wesley Barresi in the second over.
ICC World Cup 2023: In the 12th over, Kuldeep Yadav opened his account by trapping Colin Ackermann leg before wicket.
ICC World Cup 2023: Ravindra Jadeja arrived at the scene three overs later, getting Max O'Dowd bowled out with his very first delivery.
ICC World Cup 2023: The highlight of India's bowling innings, however, was Virat Kohli picking up his first wicket since 2014. He dismissed the opposition's skipper, Scott Edwards.
ICC World Cup 2023: In his second spell, Mohammed Siraj got his second wicket by bowling Sybrand Engelbrecht out.
ICC World Cup 2023: Kuldeep Yadav got a second scalp as well, dismissing Logan van Beek.
ICC World Cup 2023: The last wicket was taken by the Indian skipper himself – Rohit Sharma – who sent Teja Nidamanuru packing.
