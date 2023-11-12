World Cup 2023 Points Table: India Wins Today Against Netherlands; Check Table

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Sports Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019World cup  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019World Cup 2023 Points Table: India Wins Today Against Netherlands; Check Table

ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 Points Table: Look at the updated table after the India vs Netherlands match.
Raajwrita Dutta
World Cup
Published:

The World Cup 2023 points table is updated here after the India vs Netherlands match on Sunday, 12 November.

(Photo: The Quint)

The World Cup 2023 tournament is going on in full swing and cricket fans across the globe are excited to see which team will win the trophy. The last match is scheduled to be played on 19 November. According to the official details, the India vs Netherlands Cricket World Cup match was played today, Sunday, 12 November. The World Cup 2023 points table is updated here after the match today. Everyone should go through the latest details online.

We update the World Cup 2023 points table based on which teams win the match. Cricket fans can take a look at the updated table here to know which teams will qualify for the semi-finals. People were waiting for the match to take place today because India would play. You must go through the latest updates if you are a fan.

As per the official details available after the match on Sunday, India beat Netherlands by 160 runs. The points table is changed here after the match is over on Sunday and you can look at the total points.

ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 Points Table: Total Points After IND vs NED Match

Here is the updated ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 points table after the India vs Netherlands match on Sunday, 12 November:

TeamPlayedWonLostN/RTiedNET RRPoints
India990002.5718
South Africa972001.26114
Australia972000.84114
New Zealand954000.74310
Pakistan94500-0.1998
Afghanistan94500-0.3368
England93600-0.5726
Bangladesh92700-1.0874
Sri Lanka92700-1.1494
Netherlands92700-1.8254
