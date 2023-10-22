Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Sports Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019World cup  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019ICC World Cup 2023: Kohli Earns Accolades After India Break New Zealand Jinx

ICC World Cup 2023: Kohli Earns Accolades After India Break New Zealand Jinx

Virat Kohli on Monday guided India to their 5th consecutive victory against New Zealand in their ICC World Cup 2023 at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala.

Kohli, who walked in to bat after India lost skipper Rohit Sharma at 46, anchored the run-chase with his brilliant knock of 95.

With this triumph, India's 20-year losing record against the Kiwis came to an end, marking their first in ICC tournaments since 2003.

As Kohli helped India chase down the total on a challenging Dharamsala pitch, here's how fand and former cricketers reacted on X:

