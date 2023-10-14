ICC World Cup 2023: ‘Looking Good, but Don’t Want To Get Too Excited’ – Rohit Sharma
(Photo: PTI)
After powering the hosts to a dominating 7-wicket victory over Pakistan at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad in their 2023 ICC ODI World Cup, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma says he doesn’t want to get too excited and concentrate on the remaining matches.
“All in all, it's looking good. Want to keep my fingers crossed. Don't want to get too excited. Don't want to get too low as well. Want to stay balanced. Keep calm and keep moving forward,” he said at the post-match presentation.
Indian skipper Rohit Sharma.
Rohit also shed light on his role as a captain and said, “My job as a captain is important there as well. It's to read the conditions and figure out who's the right guy to do the job. It's only because the guys - before entering the WC - they got a lot of runs.”
“We were very clear about what we wanted to do. Didn't want to be in two minds about who's going to bat where,” he concluded.
In the chase of 192, the 36-year-old slammed 86 runs off 63 balls. Shreyas Iyer remained not out and scored 53 off 62 balls.
The winning captain credited the bowling attack and remarked that he was proud of them.
“The bowlers were the ones today as well who set the game up for us. I don't think it was a 190 pitch. At one stage we were looking at 280. The way they showed grit says a lot. That is something we pride ourselves in. Whoever gets the ball does the job. We've got 6 individuals who can do the job with the ball,” he said.
