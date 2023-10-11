In Photos: ICC World Cup 2023 – Rohit’s Ton, Kohli’s Fifty Help India Beat Afg

In Photos: ICC World Cup 2023 – Rohit Sharma’s Ton, Virat Kohli’s Fifty Help India Beat Afghanistan
(Photo: PTI)
ICC World Cup 2023: India defeated Afghanistan by eight wickets in their second match, which was played in Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium.
ICC World Cup 2023: After being asked to bowl first, India had a good start with Jasprit Bumrah dismissing Ibrahim Zadran in the seventh over.
ICC World Cup 2023: Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Rahmat Shah were involved in a 31-run second-wicket stand, before the former lost his wicket to Hardik Pandya.
ICC World Cup 2023: Shardul Thakur, who was given an opportunity in Ravichandran Ashwin's place, dismissed Rahmat Shah.
ICC World Cup 2023: Afghanistan then clawed their way back into the game, courtesy of a 121-run fourth-wicket stand between Azmatullah Omarzai and Hashmatullah Shahidi.
ICC World Cup 2023: Shahidi scored 80 runs in 88 deliveries, leading his team from the front.
ICC World Cup 2023: Azmatullah Omarzai recorded his best ODI score – 62 runs in 69 deliveries.
ICC World Cup 2023: The partnership was broken by Hardik Pandya in the 35th over.
ICC World Cup 2023: Afghanistan lost the last four wickets in 47 runs, with Jasprit Bumrah picking a four-fer.
ICC World Cup 2023 Rashid Khan contributed 16 runs to his team's cause, helping Afghanistan get to a half-decent total of 272 runs.
ICC World Cup 2023: India had an excellent start with the bat, as Rohit Sharma & Ishan Kishan were involved in a 156-run opening stand.
ICC World Cup 2023: Rohit scored his half-century in only 30 deliveries.
ICC World Cup 2023: The onslaught did not end there, as he scored a century in 63 deliveries. He now holds the record of scoring the fastest World Cup century by an Indian, and the most centuries in this competition by any batter.
ICC World Cup 2023: Rashid Khan dismissed both of them, which was Afghanistan's only positive with the ball.
ICC World Cup 2023: Following Rohit's dismissal, Virat Kohli & Shreyas Iyer took India over the line, chasing the target down in 35 overs at the loss of only 2 wickets.
ICC World Cup 2023: Virat Kohli scored his 68th ODI half-century.
ICC World Cup 2023: As of the non-cricketing events, Kohli & Naveen-ul-Haq, the two participants of a heated exchange during an Indian Premier League game back in May, were seen embracing one another.
