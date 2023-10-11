ICC World Cup 2023: Led by Rohit, India Delineate Dominion in Win vs Afghanistan

Instead, Rohit went – as the cliché goes – all guns blazing. 14 runs came from the fifth over, bowled by Fazalhaq Farooqi, with the Indian skipper becoming the fastest Indian batter, and joint-fastest overall (in terms of number of innings), to get to 1000 ODI World Cup runs.

In the next over, Kishan lifted his self-imposed restraining order by striking a couple of boundaries, before Rohit struck two fours and a six in the next over. By this time, the game was all but out of Afghanistan’s grasp, despite India still requiring over 200 runs.

It took India 12 overs to get into triples figures, and it took another 5.2 overs for Rohit Sharma to break more records – not one, but a couple, and both were previously held by legends of Indian cricket.