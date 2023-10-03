Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Sports Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019World cup  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019ICC World Cup: Spinner Maheesh Theekshana to Join Sri Lanka Squad on 4 October

ICC World Cup: Spinner Maheesh Theekshana to Join Sri Lanka Squad on 4 October

ICC World Cup 2023: Maheesh Theekshana, who suffered a hamstring injury during Asia Cup, will be returning tomorrow.
Maheesh Theekshana to join the Sri Lanka squad for World Cup on Wednesday

Image: BCCI

Sri Lanka spinner Maheesh Theekshana, who sustained a hamstring injury during the Asia Cup, will join the ICC Men's ODI World Cup squad on Wednesday, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) said on Tuesday, 3 October.

Theekshana did not travel with the Sri Lanka squad when the team departed for India on 26 September.

The 23-year-old off-spinner strained his right hamstring while fielding during the Asia cup Super 4 clash against Pakistan and was subsequently ruled out of the final against India.
The SLC also provided a medical update on wicketkeeper-batter Janith Perera, who experienced pain on his 'right shoulder', during Sri Lanka's warm-up game against Bangladesh, saying the 33-year-old is currently "under medical treatment and is in the process of recovery."

Issuing an update on captain Dasun Shanaka, who is not taking part in Tuesday's warm-up game against Afghanistan, the country cricket board said the skipper "is recovering from a strain he experienced on his left elbow following the warm-up game against Bangladesh.

Sri Lanka will begin their World Cup campaign against South Africa on 7 October at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

