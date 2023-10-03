ICC World Cup: Spinner Maheesh Theekshana to Join Sri Lanka Squad on 4 October

The SLC also provided a medical update on wicketkeeper-batter Janith Perera, who experienced pain on his 'right shoulder', during Sri Lanka's warm-up game against Bangladesh, saying the 33-year-old is currently "under medical treatment and is in the process of recovery."

Issuing an update on captain Dasun Shanaka, who is not taking part in Tuesday's warm-up game against Afghanistan, the country cricket board said the skipper "is recovering from a strain he experienced on his left elbow following the warm-up game against Bangladesh.

Sri Lanka will begin their World Cup campaign against South Africa on 7 October at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.