India vs Netherlands Warm-up 2023: How to Watch ICC ODI World Cup Live Streaming

India vs Netherlands ICC World Cup 2023 warm-up match live streaming details are here.
(Photo: Twitter/BCCI)
Team India is preparing to face the Netherlands in an ICC ODI World Cup 2023 warm-up match today, Tuesday, 3 October. As per the latest official details, the India vs Netherlands warm-up 2023 match will be held at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. Indian fans across the country can watch the live streaming of the ICC World Cup 2023 warm-up match on Tuesday from anywhere they want. One should know the match date, time, and other updates.
While India is gearing up to play against the Netherlands in the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 warm-up match on Tuesday, Afghanistan will face Sri Lanka and Australia will play against Pakistan. We have all the information about the India vs Netherlands warm-up 2023 today and you should take note of the upcoming match here.
When will India vs Netherlands warm-up 2023 be played?
As per the latest official details mentioned on the schedule, the ICC World Cup India vs Netherlands warm-up match is set to be played today, Tuesday, 3 October.
What is the time of the India vs Netherlands warm-up 2023 match today?
India vs Netherlands warm-up 2023 is scheduled to begin at 2:00 PM IST on Tuesday, 3 October.
Where will the India vs Netherlands warm-up match be played?
The India vs Netherlands warm-up 2023 match is set to be played at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on 3 October, as per official details.
Which TV channels will broadcast India vs Netherlands warm-up live on Tuesday?
You can watch the ICC World Cup 2023 India vs Netherlands warm-up match live on the Star Sports network channels.
Where can you watch the live streaming of the India vs Netherlands warm-up match today?
Cricket fans can watch the India vs Netherlands warm-up live streaming on the Disney+Hotstar app and website on Tuesday, from 2 pm IST onwards.
