ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

ICC World Cup 2023: Delhi Crowd Chants ‘Kohli Kohli’ as Naveen Comes Out To Bat

#CWC23 | Delhi showed their support for #ViratKohli as Naveen ul Haq came out to bat for Afghanistan.

The Quint
Published
World Cup
1 min read
ICC World Cup 2023: Delhi Crowd Chants ‘Kohli Kohli’ as Naveen Comes Out To Bat
i
Like
Hindi Female
listen

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

The crowd at the Arun Jaitley Stadium erupted with chants of “Kohli Kohli” as soon as Afghanistan’s Naveen-ul-Haq was walking out to bat during the 2023 ICC World Cup match between India and Afghanistan, which is being played in Delhi.

The rivalry between the former Indian skipper and Afghan bowler dates back to 1 May, where during the Indian Premier League (IPL) match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Lucknow Super Giants at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow, the pair was involved in a heated exchange.

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Since that incident, fans have been eagerly waiting for a replay of the battle, in this clash between India and Australia.

Here’s how X to the chants of Kohli as Naveen walked out to bat:

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from sports and world-cup

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×