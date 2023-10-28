ICC World Cup 2023: How Can Pakistan Still Qualify for the Semi-Finals?

Australia

Current Status – 6 points from 5 matches

Remaining Matches – New Zealand, England, Afghanistan, Bangladesh

What Pakistan need them to do – Considering Pakistan’s poor net run rate, Australia need to lose at least three of their remaining four matches. Two defeats, and three consecutive Pakistan wins, will see both teams tied at 10 points. With New Zealand having already accumulated 8 points, Pakistan would prefer Australia to lose against England, Afghanistan and Bangladesh.

Sri Lanka

Current Status – 4 points from 5 matches

Remaining Matches – Afghanistan, India, Bangladesh, New Zealand

What Pakistan need them to do – Lose at least two of their last four matches. Should they lose to India and New Zealand, who are among the top three teams, Pakistan would ideally want Sri Lanka to beat Afghanistan.

Afghanistan

Current Status – 4 points from 5 matches

Remaining Matches – Sri Lanka, Netherlands, Australia, South Africa

What Pakistan need them to do – Like Sri Lanka, they too must lose two matches.