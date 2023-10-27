In Photos: ICC World Cup 2023 – Maharaj Comes Clutch, South Africa Beat Pakistan
(Photo: PTI)
ICC World Cup 2023: South Africa defeated Pakistan by one wicket in the competition's most enthralling match thus far.
ICC World Cup 2023: Pakistan, on the contrary, succumbed to their fourth consecutive defeat.
ICC World Cup 2023: After being asked to bowl first, South Africa had a fantastic start as Marco Jansen dismissed both Pakistani openers – Abdullah Shafique and Imam-ul-Haq.
ICC World Cup 2023: However, skipper Babar Azam steadied Pakistan's ship by halting the continuous procession of wickets.
ICC World Cup 2023: While Babar was playing the anchor's role, Mohammad Rizwan played an attacking brand of cricket.
ICC World Cup 2023: But South Africa bounced back when Gerald Coetzee dismissed Rizwan, at a time when the Pakistani wicketkeeper-batter was looking intimidating, having scored 31 runs in only 27 deliveries.
ICC World Cup 2023: Tabraiz Shamsi then justified his selection in the team, as he went on to scalp a four-wicket haul. Iftikhar Ahmed was his first victim.
ICC World Cup 2023: Shamsi's most important wicket was that of Pakistani skipper Babar Azam, who scored his third consecutive half-century, but could not convert it to a big score.
ICC World Cup 2023: Struggling at 141/5, Pakistan's innings was propelled to a decent score by the left-handed batter, Saud Shakeel. He scored 52 runs in as many deliveries.
ICC World Cup 2023: All-rounder Shadab Khan played an equally impressive knock, scoring 43 runs in only 36 deliveries.
ICC World Cup 2023: Pakistan also had a decent start with the ball, as Shaheen Afridi got the better of the in-form Quinton de Kock in only the fourth over.
ICC World Cup 2023: Temba Bavuma, who returned to the team after recovering from illness, lost his wicket to Mohammad Wasim Jr after scoring 28 runs.
ICC World Cup 2023: But Aiden Markram kept South Africa at the driver's seat, with his wide repertoire of shots.
ICC World Cup 2023: At the other end, however, wickets kept falling. Usama Mir, playing as a concussion substitute for Shadab Khan, dismissed Rassie van der Dussen.
ICC World Cup 2023: Heinrich Klaasen was not influential either, losing his wicket to Wasim after adding only 12 runs to his team's tally.
ICC World Cup 2023: Shaheen Afridi produced the goods after returning to the attack by dismissing yet another in-form South African batter, in David Miller.
ICC World Cup 2023: The complexion of the game took a radical turn when Usama Mir dismissed South Africa's last recognised batter, Aiden Markram, when the Proteas were still 21 runs away from the target.
ICC World Cup 2023: Haris Rauf, who otherwise had a poor day at the office, backed Mir's efforts brilliantly by dismissing Lungi Ngidi.
ICC World Cup 2023: But an 11-run last-wicket stand saved the day for South Africa. With his 21-ball 7, Keshav Maharaj emerged as South Africa's saviour.
