Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Sports Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019World cup  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Cricket World Cup 2023 Points Table: South Africa Won Today; Check Details Here

Cricket World Cup 2023 Points Table: South Africa Won Today; Check Details Here

ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 Points Table: Take a look at the top teams after Pakistan vs South Africa match.
Raajwrita Dutta
World Cup
Published:

ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 points table is updated here for cricket fans.

|

(Photo: The Quint)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 points table is updated here for cricket fans.</p></div>
ADVERTISEMENT

The ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 formally began on 5 October. Cricket fans across the country can take a look at the World Cup schedule to know the upcoming matches, timings, and other details. As per the latest official details, Pakistan played against South Africa today, Friday, 27 October. The Cricket World Cup 2023 points table is updated after every match. You should stay alert to know the latest updates after every match and other information.

The top teams in the Cricket World Cup 2023 points table change after the matches based on the number of points gained by them. One should take a look at the table after the Pakistan vs South Africa Cricket World Cup today, Friday, to know which team won. We have all the details such as the winning team, NRR, points, etc.

Also ReadPakistan vs South Africa, World Cup 2023 Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch
According to the latest official details available after the match on Friday, South Africa beat Pakistan by one wicket . You can take a look at the information online to know the exact details and go through the updated points table here.

ICC World Cup 2023 Points Table: Updated Teams After PAK vs SA Match

Let's go through the ICC World Cup 2023 points table after the Pakistan vs South Africa match on Friday, 27 October, to know the top teams:

TeamPlayedWonLostN/RTiedNET RRPoints
South Africa651002.03210
India550001.35310
New Zealand541001.4818
Australia532001.1426
Sri Lanka52300-0.2054
Pakistan62400-0.3874
Afghanistan52300-0.9694
Bangladesh51400-1.2532
England51400-1.6342
Netherlands51400-1.9022
Also ReadICC World Cup 2023: Sri Lanka Hand Defending Champions England Their Fourth Loss

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL FOR NEXT