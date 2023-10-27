Cricket World Cup 2023 Points Table: South Africa Won Today; Check Details Here

The ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 formally began on 5 October. Cricket fans across the country can take a look at the World Cup schedule to know the upcoming matches, timings, and other details. As per the latest official details, Pakistan played against South Africa today, Friday, 27 October. The Cricket World Cup 2023 points table is updated after every match. You should stay alert to know the latest updates after every match and other information.

The top teams in the Cricket World Cup 2023 points table change after the matches based on the number of points gained by them. One should take a look at the table after the Pakistan vs South Africa Cricket World Cup today, Friday, to know which team won. We have all the details such as the winning team, NRR, points, etc.