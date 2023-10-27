Cricket World Cup 2023 Points Table: South Africa Won Today; Check Details Here

The ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 formally began on 5 October. Cricket fans across the country can take a look at the World Cup schedule to know the upcoming matches, timings, and other details. As per the latest official details, Pakistan played against South Africa today, Friday, 27 October. The Cricket World Cup 2023 points table is updated after every match. You should stay alert to know the latest updates after every match and other information.
The top teams in the Cricket World Cup 2023 points table change after the matches based on the number of points gained by them. One should take a look at the table after the Pakistan vs South Africa Cricket World Cup today, Friday, to know which team won. We have all the details such as the winning team, NRR, points, etc.
According to the latest official details available after the match on Friday, South Africa beat Pakistan by one wicket . You can take a look at the information online to know the exact details and go through the updated points table here.
ICC World Cup 2023 Points Table: Updated Teams After PAK vs SA Match
Let's go through the ICC World Cup 2023 points table after the Pakistan vs South Africa match on Friday, 27 October, to know the top teams:
|Team
|Played
|Won
|Lost
|N/R
|Tied
|NET RR
|Points
|South Africa
|6
|5
|1
|0
|0
|2.032
|10
|India
|5
|5
|0
|0
|0
|1.353
|10
|New Zealand
|5
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1.481
|8
|Australia
|5
|3
|2
|0
|0
|1.142
|6
|Sri Lanka
|5
|2
|3
|0
|0
|-0.205
|4
|Pakistan
|6
|2
|4
|0
|0
|-0.387
|4
|Afghanistan
|5
|2
|3
|0
|0
|-0.969
|4
|Bangladesh
|5
|1
|4
|0
|0
|-1.253
|2
|England
|5
|1
|4
|0
|0
|-1.634
|2
|Netherlands
|5
|1
|4
|0
|0
|-1.902
|2
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)