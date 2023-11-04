ICC World Cup 2023: How Can Pakistan Qualify for the Semi-Finals?

While it seemed improbable after they had suffered three consecutive defeats, Pakistan are now right back in the hunt for a place in the 2023 ICC World Cup semi-finals. Their chances of advancing further in the competition were significantly increased when they secured a hard-fought win over New Zealand today (4 November), be it DLS-assisted.

Chasing a humongous target of 402 runs in Bengaluru’s M Chinnaswamy Stadium, odds were stacked against Babar Azam’s team, but they managed to produce a remarkable performance when the chips were down.