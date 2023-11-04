ICC World Cup 2023: Fakhar Zaman’s Century Keeps Pakistan’s Semis Hopes Alive

During their innings, Pakistan only lost one wicket, that of Abdullah Shafique, while Fakhar Zaman (126 not out) and skipper Babar Azam (66 not out) were going great guns and having added a massive 194-run stand for the second wicket.

Earlier in the game, Pakistan won the toss and opted to field first. Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra gave a sublime start, adding 68 runs for the opening wicket, and this was the Kiwis' highest opening partnership in this World Cup. Hasan Ali bounced out Conway (35 off 39) and completed 100 ODI wickets.

In came Williamson at No. 3 and batted magnificently. The Kiwi skipper and young Ravindra were involved in a massive 180-run partnership for the 2nd wicket and put the Pakistani bowlers in deep waters. While Ravindra (108 off 94) hammered his 3rd ODI and World Cup hundred, Williamson (95 off 79) fell short of a well-deserved 100, courtesy of Iftikhar Ahmed.