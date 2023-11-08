‘Sorry I Knocked Back a Couple,’ Maxwell’s Witty Apology to Cummins Post 201*

After his thunderous knock of 201* to lead Australia to a 3-wicket win against Afghanistan at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell took to ‘X’ to express gratitude and thank everyone for showering him with love.

“Pretty overwhelmed with all the love. Thank you so much to everyone that has sent messages,” he wrote.

The 35-year-old also lauded compatriot Pat Cummins, alongside whom he raised 202 runs for the unfinished 8th wicket partnership as Australia reached 293/7 in 46.5 overs, chasing Afghanistan's 291/5 in 50 overs.

Maxwell also apologized to Cummins in a lighthearted manner for refusing to run between the wickets, quipping, "Sorry I knocked back a couple."