‘Sorry I Knocked Back a Couple,’ Maxwell’s Witty Apology to Cummins Post 201*

#CWC23 | #GlennMaxwell expresses gratitude for receiving accolades after his exploits against #Afghanistan.
Glenn Maxwell celebrates his double century and his teams win in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match between Afghanistan and Australia at the Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai, Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023.

Image: PTI

After his thunderous knock of 201* to lead Australia to a 3-wicket win against Afghanistan at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell took to ‘X’ to express gratitude and thank everyone for showering him with love.

“Pretty overwhelmed with all the love. Thank you so much to everyone that has sent messages,” he wrote.

The 35-year-old also lauded compatriot Pat Cummins, alongside whom he raised 202 runs for the unfinished 8th wicket partnership as Australia reached 293/7 in 46.5 overs, chasing Afghanistan's 291/5 in 50 overs.

Maxwell also apologized to Cummins in a lighthearted manner for refusing to run between the wickets, quipping, "Sorry I knocked back a couple."

On Instagram, the batter posted a picture of himself lying on the ground and wrote, “never go full salmon…”

The batter was also praised by skipper Cummins, who wrote in response to a 'X' post about their partnership, "A lot of credit should go to Maxi, he played his role beautifully."

Meanwhile, with this triumph, Australia have secured a semifinal spot. They are now 3rd in the standing with 12 points and will square off against the Proteas at the Eden Gardens in the second semifinal on 16 November.

