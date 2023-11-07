World Cup 2023 Points Table: Australia Retains its Third Position; Check Details

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Sports Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019World cup  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019World Cup 2023 Points Table: Australia Retains its Third Position; Check Details

ICC Men's World Cup 2023 Points Table: Check the updated table here after the Australia vs Afghanistan match.
Raajwrita Dutta
World Cup
Published:

The World Cup 2023 Points Table is updated here after the match on Tuesday, 7 November.

(Photo: The Quint)

The ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 is going on in full swing as India is hosting it this time. The Australia vs Afghanistan World Cup match took place today, Tuesday, 7 November. The World Cup 2023 points table is updated after the match is over and cricket fans should take a look at it. They are eagerly waiting to know the top teams and other details after the match. We have the latest updates for our readers.

The World Cup 2023 points table is updated here after every match based on the points gained by the winning team. You can take a look at the table after the Australia vs Afghanistan World Cup match on Tuesday. As of now, India has retained its first position on the table followed by South Africa. Keep track of the updates.

In the match on Tuesday, Australia beat Afghanistan by three wickets. Now, it is important to go through the points table to know the total points of all the teams and other updates. Cricket fans can check the table provided by us.

ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 points table: Updated teams after AUS vs AFG match

The updated ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 points table after the Australia vs Afghanistan match on Tuesday, 7 November, is here:

TeamPlayedWonLostN/RTiedNET RRPoints
India880002.45616
South Africa862001.37612
Australia862000.86112
New Zealand844000.3988
Pakistan844000.0368
Afghanistan84400-0.3388
Bangladesh82600-1.1424
Sri Lanka82600-1.164
Netherlands72500-1.3984
England71600-1.5042
