World Cup 2023: ‘Nothing More Satisfying Than Silencing Big Crowd’ – Pat Cummins

When Australia face India in the 2023 ICC World Cup final on Sunday (19 November), they will not only be fighting toe to toe with the eleven Indian players, but will also be dealing with over 100,000 Indian fans, who will pack Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium to the brim. For their skipper Pat Cummins, however, it works as an additional motivation, as his team are aiming to silence the gigantic crowd.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the match, Cummins revealed his feelings about battling against India with a partisan crowd wishing to see Australia crumble, stating he is looking forward to ‘embracing’ it.