The Final Frontier: Rohit's Indian Team One Win from Repeating History at Home

However, without any doubt, India owe their dominance in this World Cup to their bowlers. They have bowled out the opposition 8 out of 10 times and restricted them to below 200 5 out of 10 times with two totals under 100.

Jasprit Bumrah has gone for just below 2.80 in the powerplay. He acts as the catalyst, putting pressure on the opposition and helping the other bowlers take wickets. He arguably has the best bowling economy of just 3.98 in the tournament with 17 wickets. He is supported well by Siraj from the other end who now has 13 wickets.

Shami, galloping in from one end, with that seam position, is India’s X-factor in this WC. Man of the Match in the semi-final with the best bowling figures in the tournament- 7/57. In almost half the matches than everyone else, he has now taken 23 wickets and sits at the top with the best bowling average in the tournament at just 9.13. In the list of top spells, he sits at top, second with 5/18 against Sri Lanka, fifth with 5/54 against New Zealand and ninth with 4/22 against England.

Shami delivered once again in the semi final by picking up both the openers in the powerplay. Just when things looked to be going away, he picked up Williamson and Latham in the same over.

There is no stopping Shami when he steams in, it is as simple as that.