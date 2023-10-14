Cricket World Cup 2023 Points Table: India Lead Standings Table With 6 Points

ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 Points Table. Standings of all teams till 14 October 2023.
(Photo: The Quint)
ICC Cricket World Cup Points Table 2023: As per the World Cup 2023 Schedule, the most anticipated clash between India and Pakistan took place today at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. India beat Pakistan by 7 wickets and is now leading the Cricket World Cup 2023 Points Table with 6 points and a run rate of +1.821. Pakistan, on the other hand, is at spot 4 with four points and a run rate of -0.137.
Let us check out the Updated World Cup 2023 Standings Table below.
Here is the updated World Cup points table after India beat Pakistan today.
|Position
|Team
|Played
|Won
|Lost
|No Result
|Tied
|Net Run Rates (NRR)
|Points
|1
|India
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1.821
|6
|2
|New Zealand
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1.604
|6
|3
|South Africa
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2.36
|4
|4
|Pakistan
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|-0.137
|4
|5
|England
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0.553
|2
|6
|Bangladesh
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|-0.699
|2
|7
|Sri Lanka
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-1.161
|0
|8
|Netherlands
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-1.8
|0
|9
|Australia
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-1.846
|0
|10
|Afghanistan
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-1.907
|0
