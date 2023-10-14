Cricket World Cup 2023 Points Table: India Lead Standings Table With 6 Points

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Sports Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019World cup  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Cricket World Cup 2023 Points Table: India Lead Standings Table With 6 Points



Cricket World Cup 2023 Points Table: India moves to top spot in the standings table with 6 points.
Saima Andrabi
World Cup
Updated:

ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 Points Table. Standings of all teams till 14 October 2023.

(Photo: The Quint)

ICC Cricket World Cup Points Table 2023: As per the World Cup 2023 Schedule, the most anticipated clash between India and Pakistan took place today at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. India beat Pakistan by 7 wickets and is now leading the Cricket World Cup 2023 Points Table with 6 points and a run rate of +1.821. Pakistan, on the other hand, is at spot 4 with four points and a run rate of -0.137.

Let us check out the Updated World Cup 2023 Standings Table below.

ICC Cricket World Cup Points Table 2023 Updated After India vs Pakistan Match

Here is the updated World Cup points table after India beat Pakistan today.

PositionTeamPlayedWonLostNo ResultTiedNet Run Rates (NRR)Points
1India 330001.8216
2New Zealand330001.6046
3South Africa220002.364
4Pakistan22100-0.1374
5England211000.5532
6Bangladesh31200-0.6992
7Sri Lanka20200-1.1610
8Netherlands20200-1.80
9Australia20200-1.8460
10Afghanistan20200-1.9070
Published: 14 Oct 2023,08:17 PM IST

