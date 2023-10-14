Cricket World Cup: Confident India, Assured Pakistan Meet in a High-Octane Clash

Pakistan lead India 73-56 in the head-to-head record in ODIs. But India has the upper hand when it comes to ODI World Cups, having defeated Pakistan seven out of seven time at the tournament since their first meeting in Sydney in 1992. It is a jinx which Pakistan captain Babar Azam hopes to break on Saturday.

“The challenge is the match of Pakistan-India. You and the fans and the whole of Pakistan-India are waiting for this match. We are also very excited. I think both sides are trying to do their best.”

“We are trying to see how we can take the wickets of their top-order players and how we can make runs against their bowlers. What matters is that we play our best game on the day,” he said in the pre-match press conference.

Pakistan’s top-order, including Azam, haven’t been hugely amongst the runs, though Abdullah Shafique got a hundred in his maiden ODI World Cup game while chasing a record 345 against Sri Lanka. Mohammad Rizwan, who also notched up a century in that game, holds the key in leading middle-order challenge alongside Saud Shakeel.

With the ball, Shaheen Shah Afridi, who has been below-par with the ball so far, will be aiming to leave a huge impact while running through a right-handed heavy India batting line-up, whose not-so little secret has been falling to left-arm pace.